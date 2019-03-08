Body Wise International Celebrates 30 Years of Making Smart Nutrition Simple for Busy People

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping people live healthier, more active lives with optimal nutrition was the mission of Body Wise International when it launched in 1989.

Today, it's a cause for celebration. Thousands of lives have been changed by the Body Wise Difference: nutritional supplements that combine optimal levels of nutrients, enhanced bioavailability, and the highest FDA standards for purity and potency.

Supports the body's natural ability to modulate immune response for optimal wellbeing.* (*This statement has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.)

"Thirty years after the founding of this company, I can honestly say that Body Wise's amazing products are needed now more than ever, given the stresses, demands and constraints of modern living," said Bill Farley, CEO of Body Wise International. "Your days – and my days – are busy. You may not always eat a perfect diet. You may not always have time to exercise as much as you should. But you can always take Body Wise nutritional supplements to help protect your good health."

Since the beginning, a key to success was making smart nutrition simple for busy people. Each product is rooted in the belief that optimal nutritional supplements, together with sensible eating and exercise, form the foundation for a lifetime of vibrant health. It's a difference people have noticed for thirty years.

In fact, they like to say there are two kinds of people in the world. Those who think all vitamins are alike, and those who've tried Body Wise.

"I'm 76-years-old and I feel great," adds Mr. Farley. "My wife and I wouldn't go a day without AG Immune – our personal favorite product – or without many of the other Body Wise supplements like Right Choice and the Elance shakes. These products help keep me feeling young and healthy."

