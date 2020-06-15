Body20® Promises a Safer Less Crowded Gym Environment, Provides One on One Training in Boca Raton
Body20® is reaching people wanting to burn calories, reduce cellulite, tone up and build lean muscle. Body20® is a boutique fitness studio that utilizes an FDA-Cleared electro-muscle stimulation suit to deliver isolated muscle stimulation through a 1-on-1 exercise program
BOCA RATON, Fla., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-quarantine, many are seeking a Safe and Clean facility to work out. Many are concerned about their safety and don't want to spend any more hours in a crowded gym. They seek one on one training, but something also economical.
Body20® Sessions are structured to around 20 minutes, and only two times a week, which can be considered equivalent to 4 to 6 hours in a gym.
In just a 20-minute training session, a personal trainer will put clients through a customized 1-on-1 program, giving their body over 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any need to pick up a weight or use traditional gym equipment.
Call 561-931-2566 for more info. Or connect through Facebook messenger at https://m.me/Body20EastSpanishRiver?ref=w9427417.
Body20® Studios is considered an innovative way of working out. Each of the trainers at the Body20® Studios in Boca Raton is trained to customize a one-on-one program that includes EMS to help give normal strength training a boost. Designed for a person too busy to spend hours in the gym, workouts at Body20® use unique dynamic movements and electrical stimuli to help people achieve their fitness goals without spending all of their time working out.
Get a tailored workout at a Body20® Studio in Boca Raton.
What are the top 10 benefits of training with Body20®?
- Training that is easy on the joints, reducing strain and injury.
- Correction of muscular imbalances
- Strengthening of core and abdominal muscles
- Increased overall strength and endurance
- Improvement of posture
- Reduction in cellulite
- Relief from back pains
- 20 minutes equals hours of conventional strength training
- Increased muscle definition
- Fully customizable to reach fitness goals
Body20's® East Spanish River location is conveniently located on 3785 N. Federal Highway #100 in Boca Raton with a friendly team of trainers that are passionate about helping people break through their fitness plateaus. Unique to this location is their partnerships with other health-conscious businesses in their building.
At their additional locations, Body20® Studios offer EMS workouts for strength and cardio. With personal one-on-one training, these workouts are tailored to each individual. Body20® Studios in Boca Raton provides intense and monitored workouts that aim to help people achieve their fitness goals. The Body20® team is equipped to help everyone, including fitness beginners, get back into shape.
Each Body20® studio offers a complimentary assessment and a 12-minute full-body workout with a personal trainer.
Get in shape with 20 minutes a week at Body20® Studio in Boca Raton.
Call 561-931-2566 for more info. Or connect through Facebook messenger at https://m.me/Body20EastSpanishRiver?ref=w9427417.
