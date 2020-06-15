Body20® Promises a Safer Less Crowded Gym Environment, Provides One on One Training in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-quarantine, many are seeking a Safe and Clean facility to work out. Many are concerned about their safety and don't want to spend any more hours in a crowded gym. They seek one on one training, but something also economical.

Body20® Sessions are structured to around 20 minutes, and only two times a week, which can be considered equivalent to 4 to 6 hours in a gym.

In just a 20-minute training session, a personal trainer will put clients through a customized 1-on-1 program, giving their body over 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any need to pick up a weight or use traditional gym equipment.

Body20® Studios is considered an innovative way of working out. Each of the trainers at the Body20® Studios in Boca Raton is trained to customize a one-on-one program that includes EMS to help give normal strength training a boost. Designed for a person too busy to spend hours in the gym, workouts at Body20® use unique dynamic movements and electrical stimuli to help people achieve their fitness goals without spending all of their time working out.

Get a tailored workout at a Body20® Studio in Boca Raton.

What are the top 10 benefits of training with Body20®?

Training that is easy on the joints, reducing strain and injury.

Correction of muscular imbalances

Strengthening of core and abdominal muscles

Increased overall strength and endurance

Improvement of posture

Reduction in cellulite

Relief from back pains

20 minutes equals hours of conventional strength training

Increased muscle definition

Fully customizable to reach fitness goals

Body20's® East Spanish River location is conveniently located on 3785 N. Federal Highway #100 in Boca Raton with a friendly team of trainers that are passionate about helping people break through their fitness plateaus. Unique to this location is their partnerships with other health-conscious businesses in their building.

At their additional locations, Body20® Studios offer EMS workouts for strength and cardio. With personal one-on-one training, these workouts are tailored to each individual. Body20® Studios in Boca Raton provides intense and monitored workouts that aim to help people achieve their fitness goals. The Body20® team is equipped to help everyone, including fitness beginners, get back into shape.

Each Body20® studio offers a complimentary assessment and a 12-minute full-body workout with a personal trainer.

Get in shape with 20 minutes a week at Body20® Studio in Boca Raton.

Get a Complimentary Session.

Call 561-931-2566 for more info. Or connect through Facebook messenger at https://m.me/Body20EastSpanishRiver?ref=w9427417.

