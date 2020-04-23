BodyBio Launches Liposomal Immunity C + Zinc Bundle

MILLVILLE, N.J., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyBio, the leader in fatty acid research for the last 20 years, has launched their Liposomal Immunity C + Zinc bundle to provide consumers a simple, one-stop option for optimizing immune health. The bundle includes 4oz Liquid Phosphatidylcholine (PC), 2oz Zinc Liquid Minerals, and Vitamin C Crystals that, when blended together, increase nutrient bioavailability and can aid in achieving optimal immune function.

The way it works is by taking PC with a pure/high quality Vitamin C, you are essentially wrapping the Vitamin C in double-layered phospholipid spheres (liposomes) that protect the vitamin through the digestive system and transport it into the bloodstream for absorption in the cells.

"The body can only absorb so much Vitamin C at one time and its benefits are commonly lost during digestion," said Jessica Berman, Supplement Expert and BodyBio Head of Marketing. "When combined with PC, cellular delivery is improved as nutrients pass through digestion, increasing the circulation of Vitamin C in the bloodstream. Zinc provides an added immunity benefit by supporting natural killer cells and inhibiting the replication of viral DNA."

Vitamin C is known for its cellular and immune function support and can inhibit susceptibility to infections. The challenge with Vitamin C is its inverse to intake quality: the more Vitamin C you take orally, the less you absorb. And, Vitamin C is water-soluble, so your body can't store any excess, making several smaller liposomal doses a day a more efficient delivery system to bypass normal digestion. When taken in small doses with PC, key nutrients are encapsulated into a liposome for improved cellular delivery into the body, maximizing the benefits.

Beyond the encapsulating/delivery benefits PC offers when taken in conjunction with Vitamin C and Zinc, it stands on its own as a supplement that is a major component of our cell membrane and is critical to the function of our cells. Studies show that increased levels of PC promote improved brain function, mental focus and cognitive support.

"BodyBio PC's unique extraction method allows the phospholipids to be encapsulated within a liposome," said Dr. Thomas Wnorowski, PhD, CNCC. "This allows for bioavailability of the key nutrients for cellular health to be delivered to the body and brain."

Zinc provides an added immunity boost and can act as a minor antioxidant that helps the gut absorb more nutrients from food. The liquified form bypasses normal absorption problems and passes into circulation more quickly for maximum benefit in small, easy to take doses.

BodyBio recommends taking 1 teaspoon of PC with ¼ teaspoon of Vitamin C Crystals, 7 drops of zinc, and half a cup of water. BodyBio's Liposomal Immunity C + Zinc bundle can be purchased at bodybio.com for $69.99.

About BodyBio

RESEARCH BACKED. QUALITY DRIVEN.

BodyBio was conceived when founders, Ed and Patricia Kane, developed targeted blood chemistry analysis and epigenetic testing to investigate the most complex disorders in the world. Their mission began with developing a medical software program that would produce a list of required nutrients based on an individual's blood chemistry results matched to the medical literature. The findings from that research developed into BodyBio as we know it today.

BodyBio products stand out from the majority of vitamins and supplements on the market because they were created for those with complex disorders. BodyBio products are developed to offer the purest, non-oxidized, high-quality supplements founded on the market. BodyBio focuses on "cell membrane medicine" – an investigation into real-world science, not fictional promises. BodyBio stands steadfast behind the belief in the ability of their products to improve lives one cell at a time.

Contacts: Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

310-395-5050

SOURCE BodyBio

Related Links

https://bodybio.com

