BodyBlock AI Promises to Make Your Jeans Fit Better with Machine Learning & Big Data

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyBlock AI, the only fit prediction platform backed by nearly one million body scans today announced the global availability of its online size finder widget, BodyBlock Predict. Predict helps apparel retailers recommend better fitting clothes by predicting the physical body measurements and sizes of customers that are shopping online. BodyBlock AI uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, but what sets them apart from the competition is its proprietary database of nearly one million 3D body scans from 47 countries. This enables them to make better recommendations since their technology is based on body scans versus historical consumer buying behavior.

Poor-fitting clothes are no longer just an emotional hurdle for customers to overcome, it's a $300-billion-dollar problem for apparel companies, with massive impacts on revenue, sustainability and operations. While 3D body scanning has always had an allure in apparel and retail, the logistics of scanning every consumer simply outweigh the benefits. BodyBlock AI's predictive solutions allow the consumer and brand to get the value of a body scan without the operations, logistics and privacy burdens of actually capturing 3D body scans of consumers. BodyBlock AI's online software solution allows brands to address the gap between poor-fitting clothes and the actual body sizes and shapes of customers buying clothes online.

Customers who visit online retail websites using the Predict plugin can select "Find My Fit" when shopping for clothes to begin the fit prediction process. Once selected, they'll be prompted to enter a few basic inputs (gender, height, age and weight) which will generate a full 3D avatar to help with the fit process. Predict then extrapolates data from over 70 body measurements (ASTM) by comparing the customer's inputs with its database of 3D body scans and recommends the appropriate product size based to fit as the designer intended.

"We all feel horrible when clothes don't fit. For the first time in history, we have enough data to solve the problem of poor fitting clothes," said Greg Moore, CEO of BodyBlock AI. "For example, our technology allows us to fit the right body into the right size for every product regardless of body shape or size -- we're also helping customers feel better and more confident about how clothes fit their bodies. This solution has substantial impacts to businesses with respect to revenues, time to market and sustainability."

BodyBlock AI also offers BodyShape analytics to help brands analyze web performance from a new perspective. Once the Predict plugin is installed onto a retailer's website, brands gain access to powerful insights on the body measurements of the customers visiting online stores. Rather than just seeing the product SKUs, brands can see the height, weight, bust, waist, hip, inseam and other measurements of website visitors. These backend analytics give brands the power to see how clothing matches up with the actual body measurements of customers, whereby bridging the gap between the brand's target customer segment and the customer's body shape and measurements.

While there are many other "fit predictors" on the market, BodyBlock AI's offering is revolutionary since it's based on the true measurements of the human body instead of previous buying history or "pattern-to-pattern" matching. This is the only industry solution that can accurately predict the shopper's body measurements, based upon and validated by the world's largest and most diverse collection of 3D body scans.

"If you want clothes to fit better, you need to start with the human body," says Greg Moore. "It's unfathomable to me that this isn't already the current standard. We know that bringing this technology to the digital space will solve the massive problem of poor fit, creating a win-win for brands and customers."

About BodyBlock AI

BodyBlock AI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fit3D, utilizes the world's largest user database of 3D body scans to help brands understand human body shape with respect to sizing for apparel. BodyBlock AI solves the most challenging component of online clothing shopping – poor fit – through measurement prediction and fit recommendation technology. The data-driven approach to apparel fit is a proven method that has resulted in improved conversions, reduced returns, increased sustainability and overall profit increase for online and in-person apparel brands. To learn more about BodyBlock AI, visit https://bodyblock.ai/ or follow us on @BodyBlock_AI.

