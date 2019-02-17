Bodybuilder Giacomo Marchese Overcomes Health Challenges With Plant Based Eating

"My secret weapons are sleep, hydration and a plant-based diet," said Mr. Marchese, who shares his personal story in the first Switch4Good Podcast titled On Anorexia, Bodybuilding, and Finding True Health Through a Plant-Based Diet.

The episode will include:

His personal struggle with anorexia

Tips for getting protein on a plant-based diet

Society's misplaced obsession with macronutrients

Go-to meals and weight loss advice

This and future episodes are available for download at www.Switch4Good.org , iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and all major podcast platforms.

The Switch4Good podcast launched on February 11, 2019 to examine the ties between dairy and unhealthy eating, and to empower its listeners to adopt healthy, plant-based lifestyles. According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 65 percent of all humans are cow's milk intolerant. This urgent public health crisis impacts an estimated 30-50 million Americans and has been linked to serious health hazards including cancer, diabetes, obesity, and other chronic diseases. Additionally, the International Food Information Council Foundation reported more than half of Americans feel figuring out their income taxes is easier than knowing what they should and shouldn't eat to be healthier.

The Switch4Good Podcast series is co-hosted by Dotsie Bausch, Olympic silver medalist, and Alexandra Paul, a model, activist, and actress on Baywatch for five years, who recently launched a new practice as a health coach. Switch4Good, which Bausch formally launched in 2018, is a non-profit coalition of athletes, doctors, and coaches who advocate for the benefits of a dairy-free diet and share the often unreported science proving the health dangers of dairy products.

"Going dairy free is a life-affirming choice. It is healthier for our body, mind and soul. It is kinder to animals, humans and the earth's limited resources," said Dotsie Bausch. "By sharing our personal stories and the advice of healthy eating experts, we will continue to show that dairy is NOT a health food and offer help to those struggling with eating disorders. This podcast series is just one more step in our efforts to squash the lies and marketing gimmicks perpetuated by the dairy industry."

The podcast features Dotsie's personal revelations and life experiences as she conquered her own challenges with healthy eating to become a world-renowned, plant-based athlete. Alexandra also will share her journey, from the demands of acting to her current role as a prominent health coach. Joining them during the weekly series will be various athletes, doctors, authors, plant-based chefs and health experts from around the country who will provide insights on nutrition, athletic performance, and our relationship with food. As the co-hosts and guests examine the unhealthy, addictive and toxic relationship people create with their food, guidance will be offered to the audience on physical, mental and emotional healing.

About Switch4Good

Switch4Good is a non-profit advocacy coalition dedicated to telling the truth about the dangers of dairy. It first launched with a surprise television commercial, aired during the closing ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, that was a direct response to the dairy industry's sponsorship of the United States Olympic Team. Since then, more than one hundred athletes, doctors, allergists, nutritionists and trainers, have joined the Switch4Good coalition to further empower people to take control of their health and performance. The coalition shares personal stories, science-backed health advice and dairy-free recipes to a growing community of fans and followers. For more information, please visit switch4good.org .

About Dotsie Bausch

After conquering habits and addictions that nearly took her life, Dotsie Bausch rode onto the 2012 Olympic podium as the oldest athlete in history in her cycling discipline, a remarkable feat powered by her plant-based diet. Now retired from competition, she pours her passion into compassionate missions to change and save lives. For more information, please visit switch4good.org .

About Alexandra Paul

Alexandra Paul is a licensed health and wellness coach, certified by Wellcoaches Corporation and accredited by the American College of Sports Medicine. She is a graduate of the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies, with a certificate from Cornell University's plant-based nutrition program. Ms. Paul has appeared in 100 feature films and television programs, usually as the first or second female lead. She is internationally recognized for her 5-year starring role as Lt. Stephanie Holden in the tv series Baywatch . For more information, please visit alexandracoaching.com

About Giacomo Marchese

Giacomo is the co-founder of VeganProteins.com and also co-founded PlantBuilt.com, a non profit organization of strength based vegan athletes who compete together. Giacomo, who holds a certificate in Plant Based Nutrition from Cornell University, has been vegan for more than ten years and involved in the fitness industry for more than two decades. He has coached clients at NYSC, Bally's Sport Club and LA Fitness and currently coaches clients online for VeganProteins. For more information, please visit VeganProteins.com or on Instagram @muslesbybrussels .

