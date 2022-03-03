Bodyswaps delivers its first new Anti-Racism VR experience

The experience holds up a mirror to the blindspots around our own biases and helps learners reflect on the behaviours that have been so prominent in shaping our societies today. Embodying avatars and interacting with virtual humans, learners get to practise challenging others to reflect on their microaggressions safely and effectively.

"George Brown College is an extremely diverse population with different ethnicities, nationalities, orientations and denominations working together on a daily basis. It is essential that all of our students and staff have the tools to speak about race and diversity courageously and respectfully while being active in creating an open and welcoming environment for all," said Michael Avis, Faculty Facilitator and Educational Technology Coach of George Brown College.

"It was paramount to work closely with subject matter experts and teachers when creating the scenarios addressing topics such as privilege, bias and microaggressions to get as much insight and feedback as possible throughout the project," explained Christophe Mallet, CEO of Bodyswaps. "We also recruited students to review scripts and act as voice artists for some of the characters in the simulations to make them as authentic as possible."

In order to get free access to the experience, please complete this form.

About Bodyswaps

Bodyswaps is an award-winning immersive learning platform designed to deliver lasting behavioural change. Their VR solutions create a safe space where learners can practise soft skills, with AI-enabled analytical feedback to accelerate personal development.

To develop this experience, Bodyswaps collaborated with subject matter experts from the Office of Anti-Racism, Equity and Human Rights Services (OAREHRS), which promotes fairness, equity, accountability and transparency at George Brown College.

For more information about this collaboration, please visit Bodyswaps .

Press contact

Sabine Maerky

87-91 Hackney Road

E2 8FE London, United Kingdom

[email protected]

SOURCE Bodyswaps