Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health launches vaccine to protect poultry from three diseases

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health launched an innovative, first-of-its-kind vaccine in the United States today to protect poultry from three diseases.

VAXXITEK® HVT+IBD+ILT is the first vaccine to offer protection in one shot from Infectious Laryngotracheitis, Marek's Disease and Infectious Bursal Disease (classic and variant types).

"This new trivalent vaccine provides a strong immune foundation, optimizes protection for flocks and offers reliable protection," said Matt Nelson, who leads Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health's U.S. poultry business.

The three-in-one vaccine is the latest addition in the VAXXITEK® family of vaccines for poultry. It uses the same bioengineering platform as VAXXITEK® HVT+IBD, which has protected more than 100 billion birds from Marek's Disease and Infectious Bursal Disease in more than 75 countries since its introduction in 2006.

Infectious Laryngotracheitis (ILT) is an acute viral respiratory disease in poultry caused by Gallid herpesvirus type 1. There is no effective treatment for ILT, and the virus persists in affected birds for life. The disease can cause major economic losses.

An existing, non-vectored vaccine from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health protects against ILT. The new trivalent is a vectored vaccine that provides protection against ILT along with two other health threats for poultry: Marek's Disease and Infectious Bursal Disease.

The company will manufacture its new vaccine in Gainesville, Georgia, where it makes 60 billion doses of poultry vaccine a year for use in the United States and about 60 other countries.

After launching in the United States, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health plans to seek regulatory approval to offer VAXXITEK® HVT+IBD+ILT in other countries.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. Across the globe, our 10,000 employees are dedicated to delivering value through innovation, thus enhancing the well-being of both.

Respect for animals, humans and the environment is at the heart of what we do. We develop solutions and provide services to protect animals from disease and pain. We support our customers in taking care of the health of their animals and protect our communities against life- and society- threatening diseases.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is the second largest animal health business in the world, with net sales of $4.5 billion (4 billion euros) in 2019 and presence in more than 150 countries.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has a significant presence in the United States, with more than 3,100 employees in places that include Georgia, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey and Puerto Rico. To learn more, visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us, www.facebook.com/BoehringerAHUS or www.twitter.com/Boehringer_AH.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim has been independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing.

In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of $21.3 billion (19 billion euros). Our significant investment of over $3.9 billion (3.5 billion euros) in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

VAXXITEK® is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. ©2020 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., 3239 Satellite Blvd., Duluth, GA 30096. All rights reserved. US-POU-0057-2020

