Boehringer Ingelheim Appoints General Manager of Pawru, Inc.

Pawru helps veterinary clinics grow their business while helping pet owners ensure the best care for animals. Pet owners experience the service as a mobile app that links them with veterinarians for telemedicine appointments, prescription refills, messaging, pet health care content and more. Boehringer Ingelheim announced this year that it had created Pawru as a separate company and would re-brand a service that the company offered nationwide in 2020 as PetPro Connect.

"We live in a rapidly changing world where technology is transforming the way we care for pets," said Randolph Legg, President and Head of Commercial Business at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. "Bryan's leadership expertise and passion for digital health innovation will help us accelerate Pawru's offerings for the connected community of all who care for pets."

Haardt is the co-founder and former chief executive officer of Decisio Health Inc., a healthcare IT company that delivers actionable information through digital solutions to improve healthcare. Those solutions include the first web-native, real-time clinical surveillance and data visualization platform to receive FDA 510(K) class II clearance.

Haardt also has served as chief operating officer of Prognosis Health Information Systems, Inc. and held executive-level positions at Cgate Health, Inc., ClinicStation, and 10X Labs, Inc.

