Boehringer Ingelheim Canada Partners with Plug and Play Alberta to Advance Digital Health Innovation

EDMONTON, AB and CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Tech Center, a global innovation platform, announced a new partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd., a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company. Boehringer-Ingelheim Canada is one of the first partners to officially have joined Plug and Play's new health program in Canada and will work directly with select startups in advancing digital health innovation and adoption across the country.

"We are excited to be discovering the next wave of healthcare solutions by working with Plug and Play," said Dr. Gabriel Kim, Vice President of Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. "By embracing the power of partnership and diversity of minds across the startup community, we can propel digital health innovation that will transform lives, today and for generations to come."

The announcement was made at Plug and Play Alberta's recent EXPO Day event in Calgary, Alberta. Boehringer Ingelheim Canada's Director of Healthcare Affairs Solutions, Clement Chan, and Lana Solberg, Healthcare Solutions and Partnerships Western Canada, were both in attendance.

Since its inaugural batch in Silicon Valley in 2015, Plug and Play Health has expanded to seven global locations, accelerated 400+ startups in partnership with more than 40+ corporations, and made over 120+ investments. The goal is to make a lasting impact on healthcare one investment at a time.

"We are proud to have a collaboration with a committed partner like Boehringer Ingelheim Canada as we scale up our platform in Alberta. They are a recognized leader in advancing adoption of digital solutions that co-create value with partners in the healthcare industry," said Lindsay Smylie, Director of Plug and Play Alberta.

As an independent and family-owned company, Boehringer Ingelheim has the freedom to pursue long-term visions and support innovative technologies that will help create a healthier future.

Boehringer Ingelheim Canada has been an engaged member of Plug and Play's Health Advisory Board for Batch 1 of their program, delivering considerable value to participating startups. For startups interested in joining the platform to work directly with Boehringer-Ingelheim Canada, please apply today: www.pnptc.com/join

About Plug and Play Alberta

Plug and Play Alberta is building a world-class innovation platform to attract top technology and investment to the region and support Albertan entrepreneurs to scale and grow, hire tech talent, and propel digital transformation across the province. Plug and Play is part of the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program that is run by a consortium led by Alberta Innovates. The consortium, which also includes Jobs, Economy and Innovation, Innovate Edmonton, the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), allocated $35 million over three years to retain business accelerators. It's part of the Alberta government's goal to help create 20,000 jobs and increase technology firm revenue to $5bn by 2030.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 35+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About Boehringer Ingelheim ( Canada ) Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of highly unmet medical needs. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim has a long-term perspective. More than 52,000 employees serve over 130 markets in three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 500 people across Canada. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca.

Contact: Niall Kerrigan, [email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play