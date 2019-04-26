Boeing 737 MAX 8 Crash Investigation

BOSTON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that it is investigating the causes of the recent crashes involving Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft near Jakarta, Indonesia and Addis Abba, Ethiopia. The investigation is focusing on the role Boeing and its suppliers may have played in causing the accidents as a result of possible design or manufacturing defects. This may result in the ability for family members of the victims of these accidents to file lawsuits against Boeing and its suppliers. If you are interested in pursuing this claim, or to discuss your legal rights, please email boeing@tenlaw.com, or call 617-720-1333.

The investigation focuses in large part on the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), which is a stall prevention system designed to activate in manual flight, with the airplane's flaps up, at an elevated Angle of Attack (AOA). A number of media reports into the investigations into the Boeing MAX crashes suggests issues with the MCAS may have caused the accidents.

Thornton Law Firm has a tradition of excellence when it comes to representing victims in a wide range of personal injury matters. Now the leading injury law firm in Massachusetts and the largest plaintiff law firm in New England, the firm has 20 attorneys representing thousands of clients in a wide variety of plaintiff-side work. Experience in complex litigation over the last four decades has led to the firm's involvement in cases of local and national importance.

