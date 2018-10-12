Boeing, Air Lease Corp., Deliver S7 Airlines' First 737 MAX

MOSCOW, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA], Air Lease Corp. [NYSE: AL; "ALC"], and S7 Airlines celebrated the delivery of the airline's first 737 MAX, via lease from ALC. S7, operated by Globus Airlines, becomes the first Russian airline to fly the new and improved 737 airplane. S7 plans to take 10 more 737 MAX jets over the next few years as part of its strategic plan to strengthen its airplane fleet.

"We always stay up-to-date with the latest developments of manufacturers and actively implement them to improve our service. The airline's fleet already includes 19 Boeing 737Next Generation aircraft. The new Boeing 737MAX that we received today from our partners at Air Lease Corporation offers even more passenger comfort, reduced noise level and lower environmental impact. We are delighted that our passengers will be the first in Russia to appreciate the benefits onboard these new generation airplanes," said Vadim Klebanov, general director of Globus Airlines.

The 737 MAX 8 is part of a family of airplanes that offer from about 130 to 230 seats and the ability to fly up to 3,850 nautical miles (7,130 kilometers). The MAX 8, in particular, can seat up to 178 passengers in a standard configuration and features the popular Boeing Sky Interior. The airplane helps reduce fuel use and emissions by 14 percent compared to previous airplanes, outperforming the competition by 8 percent when it comes to operating costs per seat.

"ALC is delighted to be a part of introducing the first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in Russia with this delivery to our longtime customer, S7 Airlines," said Alex Khatibi, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. "With this new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the airline continues to establish its position as a highly competitive Russian airline operating the most modern and fuel-efficient fleet."

"With S7 Group's innovative approach to its business and ambitious long-term goals, the 737 MAX will be a great addition to its fleet and will be seamlessly integrated in the group's strategy of delivering exceptional performance and value," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company.

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history with more than 4,700 orders from 104 customers worldwide.

S7 Group is the largest private aviation and space holding company in Russia comprised of air transportation, maintenance and space operations. Globus Airlines operates flights under the S7 Airlines brand. The airline's route network covers cities across Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Europe.

