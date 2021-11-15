Boeing and Etihad Airways Expand Sustainability Alliance to Drive Innovation in the Aviation Industry

The new agreement will focus on enhancing the efficiency of navigation and flight operations, airframe technologies and sustainable practices to reduce Etihad's fuel use and emissions. In addition, company leaders said their partnership provides an opportunity to validate concepts that could be scaled up to benefit the broader aviation industry.

"Sustainability is a core principle at Etihad, and we believe our continued collaboration with Boeing will drive further innovation in this critical area for the airline and our industry," said Tony Douglas, group chief executive of Etihad Aviation Group. "With the highly efficient 787 Dreamliner in our fleet, Etihad has considerably reduced its overall carbon emissions, and our expanded sustainability alliance with Boeing will drive further innovations."

Etihad is the largest 787 operator in the Middle East, benefiting from the Dreamliner family's superior efficiency. The agreement also includes collaboration to develop tools for flight planning, arrival and departure procedures, en-route flight optimization and community noise reduction.

"Partnership is critically important to decarbonize our industry, and we are honored to work side-by-side with Etihad to advance sustainable aviation," said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and chief executive officer. "Our flight test programs and other joint efforts have clearly demonstrated the value of collaboration by our companies and our industry."

To support this drive for operational efficiency, Boeing will provide multiple services for the Etihad's 787 fleet including charting and Electronic Flight Bag navigational tools that provide pilots with real-time advisories to adjust course, altitude and speed to optimize fuel use and routing. Also, the two companies will collaborate on ways to reduce emissions at Etihad's facilities, further the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and increase sustainable financing.

In 2020, as part of the Boeing ecoDemonstrator program, an Etihad 787-10 tested new technologies to reduce in-flight noise and emissions. In partnership with NASA, the program conducted the most comprehensive aero-acoustic research ever on a commercial airplane.

Boeing also partners with Etihad to test sustainable practices on the Abu Dhabi airline's commercial flights. Last month, Etihad operated its most sustainable flight ever with a 787-10, utilizing learnings and efficiencies developed over the past two years to reduce carbon emissions in absolute terms compared to previous flights. Boeing provided navigation and flight tools to help avoid weather and turbulence, and worked with other industry partners to optimize the departure, arrival and taxi to reduce fuel use throughout the flight.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. The company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact

Ivan Gale

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

+1 571 228 0974

[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://www.boeing.com

