Boeing and Rossell Techsys - A Partnership of 100,000 Deliveries and Going Strong

Rossell Techsys has manufactured these parts at their state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (COE) facility in Devanahalli, Bangalore. Mr. Torbjorn (Turbo) Sjogren, Vice President, International Government & Defence, Boeing Global Services; Mr. Ashwani Bhargava, Senior Director, India Supplier Management; Mr. Rishab Gupta, Director, Rossell India Ltd., and other Boeing and Rossell Techsys executives were present to mark the delivery milestone.

"This is a major step forward in Boeing and Rossell Techsys' continued commitment to make advanced, high-quality components in India," said Torbjorn (Turbo) Sjogren, Vice President, International Government and Defence, Boeing Global Services. "Our collaboration with suppliers in India is helping further strengthen Boeing's global supply chain, and helping develop India's aerospace and defence ecosystem," he added.

Rossell Techsys, a long-standing partner of Boeing, achieved another landmark milestone, having taken a giant leap from being a start-up company in 2011 to becoming a key supplier in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, promoting indigenization and self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The company has also partnered with Boeing for its CSR initiatives under "Skill India" and provides opportunities for the differently-abled, all of whom have significantly contributed to this milestone.

"Our objective is to deliver benchmark quality products manufactured in India, for the world. This achievement is an example of our commitment to the cause of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and to attract more aerospace and defence opportunities to India. We value our partnership with Boeing and the encouragement given to us to work on many prestigious Boeing platforms," said Mr. Rishab Gupta, Director, Rossell Techsys.

"Indian suppliers are an integral part of Boeing's global supply chain, and Rossell Techsys has been manufacturing and delivering critical components for Boeing's key defence platforms with quality and precision," said Ashwani Bhargava, Senior Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India. "We are working closely with our suppliers in India to support supply-chain health, identify new ways to drive innovation, and deliver greater value to our customers," he added.

About Rossell Techsys

Rossell Techsys, is the Aerospace & Defense Division of Rossell India Limited, a public listed company. It operates from a state-of-the-art 225,000 sq. ft., LEED Gold rated facility at Bangalore, providing custom engineering and manufacturing services in Electrical Wiring & Interconnect Systems, Electronic System & Systems Integration, Test Equipment and After-Market Product Support Services. Please visit https://www.rosselltechsys.com

