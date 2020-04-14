Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

News provided by

Boeing

Apr 14, 2020, 11:00 ET

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2020.

Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2020


Commercial Airplanes Programs

737

5

747


767

10

777

6

787

29

Total

50


Defense, Space & Security Programs

AH-64 Apache (New)

2

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

14

C-40A


CH-47 Chinook (New)

9

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1

F-15 Models


F/A-18 Models

5

KC-46 Tanker

5

P-8 Models

3

Commercial and Civil Satellites


Military Satellites



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:

Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Michael Friedman [email protected] (Communications)

Bradley Akubuiro [email protected] (Communications)

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://boeing.com/

You just read:

Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

News provided by

Boeing

Apr 14, 2020, 11:00 ET