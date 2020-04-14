Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries
Apr 14, 2020, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2020.
Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
1st Quarter
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
5
|
747
|
—
|
767
|
10
|
777
|
6
|
787
|
29
|
Total
|
50
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
2
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
14
|
C-40A
|
—
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
9
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
1
|
F-15 Models
|
—
|
F/A-18 Models
|
5
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
5
|
P-8 Models
|
3
|
Commercial and Civil Satellites
|
—
|
Military Satellites
|
—
|
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
|
Contact:
|
Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
|
Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
|
Michael Friedman [email protected] (Communications)
|
Bradley Akubuiro [email protected] (Communications)
SOURCE Boeing
