Boeing Appoints Doniz as Chief Information Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today named Susan Doniz as the company's chief information officer and senior vice president of Information Technology & Data Analytics, effective in May. She will succeed Vishwa Uddanwadiker, who has served in an interim capacity since October 2019.

In this role, Doniz, 50, will oversee all aspects of information technology, information security, data and analytics for the world's largest aerospace company. She also will support the growth of Boeing's business through IT- and analytics-related revenue generating programs. She will report to Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun, serve on the company's Executive Council and be based in Chicago.

"Susan is a proven, customer-focused technology leader with extensive global experience across multiple industries, including commercial aviation," said Calhoun. "She brings deep insight and skills to digital transformation, data analytics and artificial intelligence – all essential to our long-term growth strategy as well as our continuous drive for operational and safety excellence. She brings as well a passion for STEM education and diversity and inclusion.

"I'd also like to thank Vishwa for stepping in to take on this assignment during an important time for Boeing and for his support during this transition," added Calhoun. "Vishwa demonstrated tremendous leadership, and we look forward to his continued significant contributions to the company."

Doniz joins Boeing from Qantas Group, where she has served as Group chief information officer since January 2017. In that role, she oversaw technology innovation, development and integration, digital capabilities and cybersecurity across the Group's companies, including Qantas Airlines, QantasLink, Qantas Loyalty and Jetstar.

Doniz has more than 25 years of global technology leadership experience, including strategic roles at SAP, Aimia and Procter & Gamble.

She holds a bachelor's degree in applied science and engineering from the University of Toronto, and serves as vice chair of the Digital Transformation Advisory Council of the International Air Transport Association.

