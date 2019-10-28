Boeing CFO Smith to Speak at Baird Global Industrial Conference November 6
Boeing
Oct 28, 2019, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Performance & Strategy Greg Smith will speak at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on November 6 at 3:00 p.m. CT.
Visit http://wsw.com/webcast/baird57/ba/ to access a link to the live broadcast of the conference. Individuals should check the website prior to the session to ensure access to the audio stream.
Contact
Investor Relations: 312-544-2140
Communications: 312-544-2002
SOURCE Boeing
