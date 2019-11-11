Boeing Continues Support of Veterans with $10.4 Million in Charitable Grants

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Veterans Day in the United States and Remembrance Day in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced a $10.4 million charitable grants package to support 102 veterans nonprofit organizations worldwide. The package will fund programs through 2020 and beyond. This latest investment builds on Boeing's three-year, $25 million commitment to increase veterans giving. Since 2017, Boeing has donated $27.4 million in support of veterans programs.

"On Veterans Day and every day, Boeing is committed to supporting military members, veterans and their families," said Boeing President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg. "Our support of veterans and military personnel goes beyond Boeing products and services and includes investing in their transition to civilian life and engaging with their families. With today's grant announcement, we'll help bring workforce transition services, as well as recovery and rehabilitation programs, to veteran communities and their families worldwide."

Boeing's investment includes a $500,000 grant to the Military Spouse Corporate Career Network (MSCCN) and its sister nonprofit, Corporate America Supports You (CASY). Funds will support the direct placement of 1,500 military spouses and 2,000 unemployed and underemployed National Guard, reservists and veterans over a three-year period.

"Since 2004, the Military Spouse Corporate Career Network (MSCCN) has provided no-cost, targeted employment assistance, vocational training and one-on-one job placement services for military spouses, caregivers and military family members," said Deb Kloeppel, founder and president, MSCCN. "Boeing was the first and only defense contractor to invest in MSCCN back in 2005, which continues to this very day. Through the support of companies like Boeing, MSCCN is providing this typically underserved, and underemployed community a pathway to portable careers within their chosen career paths."

The Independence Fund will also receive a $250,000 grant from Boeing to support Operation RESILIENCY, a peer mentorship program that provides mental health and well-being services for combat veterans.

"The Independence Fund is so proud to partner with Boeing in working to end the tragedy of veteran suicide and honored that they have chosen to sponsor Operation RESILIENCY," said Sarah Verando, CEO, The Independence Fund. "Our program reunites company-sized tactical combat units to help them find the support they require in the same place they found it while at war – in each other."

Internationally, Boeing grants will support Australia's Soldier On and the UK's SSAFA – the Armed Forces charity.

A full list of Boeing's veterans grant partners can be found here.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

Military Spouse Corporate Career Network (MSCCN) provides no-cost employment readiness, vocational training and one-on-one job placement services for military-affiliated spouses, retired military spouses and caregivers to war wounded heroes. MSCCN works directly with its sister organization, Corporate America Supports You (CASY), as one military job-placement unit serving two target audiences, Veterans and their spouses. CASY and MSCCN operate nationally in all 50 U.S states and territories and many overseas installations.

Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund is committed to empowering our nation's catastrophically wounded, injured, or ill Veterans to overcome physical, mental, and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty. Through their mobility, caregiver, adaptive sports, advocacy, and family programs, The Independence Fund strives to bridge the gap of unmet needs for Veterans and their caregivers.

Soldier On is a not-for-profit organisation aiming to make the lives of contemporary veterans and their families better. Soldier On services are holistic, integrated and can be tailored to meet the needs of individuals and their families to aid recovery and assist with the transition to workplace. Developed in line with world's best practice, our mental and physical health services are evidenced-based and have been designed in consultation with veterans, current serving Defence personnel, and their families.

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, has been providing lifelong support to the UK Forces and their families since 1885. Every year a team of staff and volunteers help more than 82,000 people, from Second World War veterans to young men and women who have served in more recent conflicts.

