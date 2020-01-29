Boeing Donates 250,000 Medical Masks to Battle Coronavirus in China

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced a donation of 250,000 medical-grade respiratory masks to address medical supply shortages in China. The masks will be provided to local health officials battling the spread of the coronavirus in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, and Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province.

"Our thoughts continue to be with all those in China dealing with the health impacts related to the coronavirus," said Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun. "Through our donation, it is our hope that we can help limit the spread of this virus and ease the burden on local aid workers and medical personnel."

The health and well-being of Boeing employees and their families remains a top priority for the company. Boeing continues to monitor the situation closely and has advised employees to heed all local public health warnings. To date, the company has provided 25,000 medical-grade respiratory masks for employees working in the region.

