Boeing Executive Greg Smith to Speak at Credit Suisse Virtual Industrials Conference December 4

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Executive Vice President of Enterprise Operations and Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will speak at the Credit Suisse Virtual Industrials Conference on December 4 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Visit https://kvgo.com/credit-suisse/boeing-2020 to access a link to the live broadcast of the conference. Individuals should check the website prior to the session to ensure access to the audio stream.

