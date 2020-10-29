Bogota Airport Meets the Highest Biosafety Standards

The El Dorado Airport app facilitates the passenger flow thanks to functionalities such as location, capacity control and flight information. Passengers can check in through the airlines' apps, the check-in counters, and the self-check-in modules available at the terminal. The terminal has 17 thermal corridors, thermographic cameras for automatic verification of body temperature, as well as ultraviolet disinfection of baggage trays at security control points.

The airport has also set up a lab that can deliver results in two hours for molecular POCT, fast antigen, and lgG antibody tests. It has also enabled the processing of isothermal PCR tests with results delivered in twenty-four hours.

"The work done is a guarantee of OPAIN's commitment to the airport community and all travelers. We will continue innovating so that El Dorado prevails to be at the forefront of biosecurity," stated Andrés Ortega, general manager of OPAIN, the airport operator.

Passengers arriving or leaving the country are obliged to fill out a form called Check-mig, present a negative PCR test with results of maximum 96 hours prior to the departure flight to Colombia, and wear a face mask at all times.

More than 12 cities reactivate air connections with Bogotá

The reactivation of international connectivity in Colombia is advancing steadily. Starting October, airlines such as American Airlines, Delta, Spirit, United Airlines, Aeroméxico, Wingo, and Avianca are flying back again to El Dorado International Airport.

These airlines are reopening flights to countries including the United States, Bolivia, Brazil, Dominican Republic Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and Peru.

"Colombia is moving forward in terms of air connectivity. In a coordinated manner and under strict biosafety protocols, airlines are flying back to and from Bogota, one of the most important cities in the region for international air activity," explained Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

