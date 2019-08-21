Bogota, the new Latin-American hub for global operations of IT & BPO

BOGOTA, Colombia, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bogota, Colombia's capital city, has all the potential of becoming a new hub for global operations of Information Technologies (IT) & Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO). That was one of the main highlights of the 4th Foreign Investment Summit in Bogota, an event led by Invest in Bogota that gathered some of the most important international companies of the IT and BPO industry.

During the summit, which received more than 530 attendees, Juan Gabriel Pérez, Executive Director of Invest in Bogota, emphasized on the importance of the IT and BPO industry for the local economy. Information provided by the sector shows that 7.5 % of the jobs generated by city, approximately 315.000, are absorbed by the IT & BPO companies.

"These figures are proof of the positive impact the industry has on the economy and the quality of life of Bogota's inhabitants, especially if we take into account that a relevant amount of the jobs created by these companies are occupied by people under 23 years," said Pérez.

During a discussion panel moderated by Ana Karina Quessep, president of the Colombian Association of BPO (Bpro), it was pointed out that Bogota's labor force, young and trained, was one of the main reasons why international IT and BPO companies bet on the city. Colombia has the third largest labor force in Latin America with about 27 million people, and Bogota occupies 25% (4.6 million people) of that total.

In addition, panelists from Globant, Teleperformance and Scotiabank Global Services Center agreed on the potential the IT and BPO industry has in becoming the largest employer in the city, above other sectors such as construction or manufactures.

Beyond the workforce

In addition to its people, Bogota and Colombia have a series of competitive advantages in attracting investments from IT and BPO firms. The capital offers companies in this industry the most competitive operational and salary costs among the main capitals of Latin America. Besides, it counts with a privileged strategic position to deal with operations in other continents, and a wide air connectivity with the rest of the world with 47 direct daily flights from its international airport El Dorado.

Finally, access to 10 submarine cables guarantees telecommunications connectivity, while tax incentives offered in the country facilitate the implementation of a global operation of IT and BPO.

Contact: Miguel Ángel Hernández Serrano / ahernandez@investinbogota.org / C (57) 304 3762439

SOURCE Invest in Bogotá