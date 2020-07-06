Boise's Hotel 43 Reopens With COVID Precautions, Room Specials

BOISE, Idaho, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel 43 in downtown Boise, Idaho has announced it will reopen Tuesday, July 7 after its closure due to COVID-19 on March 23. The hotel is opening with a number of safety precautions in place to keep guests and staff safe and comfortable.

Beginning July 7, the hotel will offer a "Welcome Back" special: 15% discount on room rates, complimentary upgrade to a PURE® Wellness Room when available, and complimentary valet or self-parking. This offer is available until the end of 2020 if reserved by August 7.

The hotel's PURE® Wellness Allergy-Friendly Rooms undergo a patented seven-step purification process and include a bacteria preventative coating on all surfaces, allergy-friendly bedding, and an air and water purification system running 24/7 that removes up to 99.99% of pollutants and allergens.

AAA recently recognized Hotel 43 and its sister property The Grove Hotel with the 2020 Best of Housekeeping Award , which places both hotels in the top 25% of the 27,000 hotels that AAA inspects annually. The award stems from an annual unannounced evaluation where the hotel's housekeeping and maintenance attributes are rigorously evaluated and the entire property is inspected.

"Our recent closure allowed us to deep clean our entire space and ensure it is immaculate upon reopening," said Vicki Carley, regional director of sales and marketing. "We are happy to offer a safe, comfortable retreat as people begin to venture out in this new era of enhanced health and safety."

Guests can expect the following safety measures at Hotel 43:

In-person check-in with clearly marked distancing checkpoints

Hotel staff wearing appropriate face coverings at all times and gloves when appropriate

Complimentary masks for guests

Valet staff wearing masks and gloves, social distancing, and offering to sanitize steering wheel, gear shift, and door handles

Increased frequency and enhanced disinfecting measures throughout the hotel

Contactless check-in will be available soon

To book a room, see special offers, and learn more about the hotel's safety precautions, visit www.hotel43.com .

Urban chic charm and boutique style create inspired stays at Hotel 43. Located in the heart of downtown Boise, our accommodations are just steps from trendy shopping, award-winning restaurants, and popular sights. Hotel 43 is the only Pure Wellness hotel in Idaho featuring allergy-friendly hotel rooms. For more information about Hotel 43, please visit Hotel43.com

