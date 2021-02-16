Boise's Newest Master Planned Community to Add Top 55+ Brand to Golf Course Community

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M3 Companies, a local real estate developer, has begun work on Valor, the highly anticipated, amenity-rich master planned community in Kuna, Idaho. Once completed, Valor will be the largest, most highly amenitized master planned community in the Treasure Valley. Valor will be a luxury golf course community offering: 36 holes of golf on the Falcon Crest, Freedom, and Robin Hood courses, custom luxury golf home sites, multiple community clubhouses, swimming pools, a fitness center and a social experience unlike any other in Idaho. Trilogy® by Shea Homes®, a leading 55+ community builder, who will offer two home collections in the resort-style 55+ neighborhood of Valor. Pre-sales are planned to begin in the summer of 2021.

Terry Cook, one of 3 partners who created the Falcon Crest Golf Course commented, "In the 1990s when we were building the first golf course at Falcon Crest, we knew that this would one day be a special place to live. We are proud to bring what will be such a prestigious project to Kuna and see the community come to life."

Mark Tate, General Manager, M3 Companies noted, "The vision for the Falcon Crest community was put into motion by an enterprising group 30 years ago. While we have developed many wonderful communities across the Treasure Valley in the last 15 years, we are thrilled to be working with them to bring their vision to life and create a place that is uniquely Idaho with all of the amenities of a resort community."

Trilogy's, Area President, Mark Gray also commented, "We could not be more excited to be part of the Valor master plan as the vision comes to life through M3 Companies. It's an exceptional opportunity to bring the nationally recognized Trilogy brand to one of the most sought-after markets for retirees and outdoor enthusiasts. The Valor community offers a perfect fit for the Trilogy lifestyle which revolves around wellness as a way of life, connection with neighbors, and the freedom to take on new adventures."

History of Falcon Crest

The vision of Falcon Crest Golf Course came from Hans Borbonus, known throughout the Treasure Valley for his masterful gardening work and the proud owner of Cloverdale Nursery which was founded all the way back in the 1980s. It took over ten years for the team behind the course to bring the first part of his vision to reality. With the help of Borbonus' family and coworkers at the nursery, he, George Totorica, and Terry Cook would come to build Falcon Crest one hole at a time. They were able to make Falcon Crest unique by utilizing the heritage of the Treasure Valley and including pieces of architecture from around the Valley and working it into the course. In 1994, Borbonus was able to open the first 7 holes of Falcon Crest privately, making the course the first of its kind in Boise. Hans would continue to build the rest of the course, plus the Robin Hood executive 9-hole course, and finally the Freedom course, over the next 12 years with passion and finesse. The Freedom Course was constructed as a tribute to Hans Borbonus's son John.

The Story of Valor

Hans' son, John Borbonus enlisted in the armed forces shortly after September 11th, 2001. John was killed while serving his country in Baghdad in 2007. On April 12th, 2007, SPC John Borbonus was at his post manning an M240 machine gun when he noticed a dump truck filled with explosives speeding toward his patrol base. Without hesitation, John shot the driver, stopping the truck from entering their patrol base. Moments later the truck exploded taking down the post that John and another soldier were on. While the explosion killed John, his bravery saved the lives of everyone else at the base. John served with the Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry (ABN), 4th Brigade Combat Team (ABN), 25th Infantry Division, and was awarded with the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Silver Star for his heroic actions. In honoring John Borbonus, Hans built the Freedom Golf Course and holds an annual memorial golf tournament which benefits many non-profits around the Treasure Valley. The American Flag that stands atop the ridgeline at Falcon Crest, which is visible for miles around, is also a tribute to John and the sacrifice he made by his service to his country and brothers in arms.

To continue John Borbonus' legacy of bravery and all of those who serve with bravery, honor, and integrity, the community developed around Falcon Crest Golf Course will be appropriately named Valor - to show great courage in the face of danger, especially in battle.

Mark Tate, "The history of the Falcon Crest Golf Course and Valor community is one that should be shared with all who will call it home. We are proud of Hans, his son John, Terry, and George who have inspired this wonderful place. This community is a testament to all of their sacrifices, hard work, and bravery."

The Valor Community

The first phase of development at Trilogy began in January 2021. Trilogy Valor is planned to include;

a resort club with coffee house

culinary studio

workout facilities

resort pool

pickleball

and many of the activities that 55+ buyers are seeking for their new lifestyle.

By the end of 2021 Valor will introduce the first nonage-qualified, golf-oriented neighborhood featuring multiple builders. The Falcon Crest Golf Course will see a series of upgrades and remodels to both golf holes and to facilities including a new Robin Hood executive course, Freedom Course remodel, and new club facilities including pro shop and dining. Ultimately the community is planned to consist of over 2,300 residences with both 55+ and nonage-qualified offerings. Additional features in the community include both community and city parks, trails, and shopping. For more details, visit www.valoridaho.com.

M3 Companies

Founded in 1983, the M3 Companies specializes in thoughtfully designed communities. M3 has called Idaho home for over 15 years and developed communities such as Boulder Point in Boise, Foxtail Estates in Eagle, Hillsdale Creek in Meridian, the Red Hawk Ridge golf community and Summit Ridge in Nampa, Riverstone in Star and now Valor in Kuna. M3's projects are high quality and designed with discerning residents in mind. As the two principals and Managing Partners of M3, Bill Brownlee and W. Scott Schirmer, bring over 60 years of combined experience in real estate development of all product types into the company. M3's focus celebrates the unique heritage and history in each piece of land, while also preserving the timeless beauty for future generations to enjoy.

About Trilogy by Shea Homes

The Shea Homes ® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently has twenty 55+ and resort lifestyle communities available or currently selling across Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, having been engaged in selling new homes at thirty 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com . For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy .

