BOK Financial Retains Rubenstein Public Relations As Agency Of Record

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOK Financial, (NASDAQ: BOKF) a more than $40 billion regional financial services company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $92 billion in assets under management and administration, announced that it has retained Rubenstein Public Relations as the firm's agency of record. Rubenstein Public Relations' established banking, economic and financial media expertise will help elevate the media profile of BOK Financials' national and regional networks of business and personal banking products and wealth management divisions.

Rubenstein Public Relations brings decades of experience to collaborate with BOK Financial to elevate the profile of key executives as thought leaders, market experts and authoritative voices in banking, personal finance and wealth management.

"BOK Financial is thrilled to take advantage of the expertise of Rubenstein Public Relations in key targeted areas of media," said Cody McAlester, Vice President, Public and Investor Relations Manager. "We look forward to amplifying the impact of our key initiatives including promoting our banking and wealth management expertise as well as highlighting our passion for philanthropic endeavors."

Rubenstein Public Relations President and CEO Richard Rubenstein added, "we are very excited to welcome BOK Financial to the firm and expand our roster of financial and corporate clients. We will leverage our media connections and deep experience in strategic messaging to provide BOK Financial with recognition across business lines and media verticals."

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations is a leading full-service agency based in New York that produces high-profile communications campaigns through branding and messaging, media relations, creative content, and business development. Our comprehensive strategy, savvy media expertise, and proactive approach shapes and markets a brand's core attributes to generate meaningful results for clients. Rubenstein Public Relations represents some of the world's most prominent names in the real estate, business, luxury lifestyle, entertainment, technology, healthcare, and non-profit sectors (http://www.rubensteinpr.com).

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $90 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

