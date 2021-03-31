Bold & Brave: 18 Runners Take On A Cross-Country Relay For MS

HARTLAND, Wis., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic brought the world to a standstill, closing borders, businesses, and other institutions. Social distancing was recommended by global health organizations, events were cancelled, and gatherings were highly discouraged. Despite these challenges, nonprofit MS Run the US has rallied eighteen runners to run 3,260 miles across America for the Multiple sclerosis (MS) cause this summer, a feat the organization has repeatedly accomplished since 2013.

MS Run the US Ultra Relay is America's first and only annual cross-country relay run. Kicking off on April 9th this year, the relay begins in Santa Monica, CA and finishes 3,260 miles later in New York City. To participate, each runner commits to running approximately 160 miles over 6 consecutive days during an assigned relay segment and to raise $10,000 during the year. This year's relay team is especially remarkable - eight of the eighteen runners live daily with MS, the most running with MS participating in a single year.

This year, the success of the event was uncertain. MS Run the US was faced with concerns of commitment as well as how to keep the runners and road crew safe.

"The pandemic had a tremendous impact on everyone's well-being; we were unsure if we would have a team," said Ashley Schneider, founder and executive director. "To my excitement and relief, runners did apply, allowing us to continue fundraising to support research and those affected by MS. We developed a strong COVID-19 policy aimed at keeping everyone healthy, and we are grateful to be able to make this year's relay happen."

Because this in-person event consists of one runner and two road crew members during each relay segment, MS Run the US is uniquely positioned to host the event in a safe and socially distanced manner. This year's first runner, Hien Wang, kicks off the relay on April 9th in Santa Monica, running alone, 157 miles in 6 days; approximately a marathon distance per day.

MS Run the US is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to support Multiple sclerosis (MS) research, while also aiding those living with disability due to MS.

To date, the 2021 relay team has raised $115,825.24

To date, the 2021 relay team has run 8,910 training miles, averaging 100 miles per runner per month

Since 2010, MS Run the US has raised $2,363,171

About MS Run the US: MS Run the US is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds to support Multiple sclerosis (MS) - to provide hope, to aid those living with disability from the disease and to support research to stop it. MS Run the US Ultra Relay is America's first and only annual cross-country relay run. Since the organization's first relay in 2013, MS Run the US has raised over 2.3 million dollars, run over 25,000 miles, and has helped every day runners realize their potential to be extraordinary athletes and fundraisers for the MS cause. "I ran across America for my mother and felt how that commitment changed my life. Now MS Run the US hosts the relay so other runners can have the same thing; an opportunity to be empowered amidst the challenges of MS." - Ashley Schneider, founder and executive director.

MS Run the US

2021 Ultra Relay Press Information

RELAY AND SELECTION PROCESS

MS Run the US Ultra Relay is America's first and only annual cross-country relay run. Each April, the relay begins in Santa Monica, CA and finishes 3,260 miles later in New York City. To participate, each runner commits to running approximately 160 miles over 6 consecutive days during an assigned relay segment and to fundraise $10,000 in donations during the year.

Every year a new team is selected to participate in the 19 Segment Ultra Relay. Each individual runner goes through an extensive application process, which includes an application, video interview, and an evaluation of physical abilities and community commitment.

Beginning in the fall, each chosen runner is notified and begins to prepare for the relay. They spend the winter and spring months training and fundraising, as they prepare to devote one week on the road to complete their 160-mile segment. During this time, each runner has in-depth support from the organization with training, fundraising and encouragement. Once on the road and ready for their relay segment, the runner is aided by the organization's Road Crew team. Every segment is logistically coordinated back-to-back as a part of the Ultra Relay team's effort to run across America. Donations support the MS Run the US mission to raise awareness of MS, aid MS research, and help those living with disability due to MS.

2021 RELAY TEAM

Segment Runner Hometown Miles/Days Location Segment 1 Hien Wang Portland, OR 164 miles 6 days Santa Monica, CA - Barstow, CA Segment 2 Ed Madison Twentynine Palms, CA 220 miles 8 days Barstow, CA -

Las Vegas, NV Segment 3 Kristina "Fireball" Myint Lincoln, NE 204 miles 8 days Las Vegas, NV - Cedar City, UT Segment 4 Community Segment Cedar City, UT 183 miles 7 days Cedar City, UT - Nephi, UT Segment 5 Ashley French Sacramento, CA 174 miles 7 days Nephi, UT - Vernal, UT Segment 6 Matt La France San Jose, CA 166 miles 6 days Vernal, UT - Steamboat Springs, CO Segment 7 Nikki Sanford Seattle, WA 172 miles 6 days Steamboat Springs, CO - Denver, CO Segment 8 Regan Zuege Austin, TX 178 miles 7 days Denver, CO - Wray, CO Segment 9 Chris Whitney Omaha, NE 166 miles 6 days Wray, CO - Holdrege, NE Segment 10 Melinda Perea La Mesa, CA 162 miles 6 days Holdrege, NE - Lincoln, NE Segment 11 Anthony Carlsen Dallas, TX 194 miles 7 days Lincoln, NE - Des Moines, IA Segment 12 Theresa Oda-Burns Monterey, CA 205 miles 8 days Des Moines, IA - Dubuque, IA Segment 13 Lisa Press Milwaukee, WI 180 miles 7 days Dubuque, IA - Milwaukee, WI Segment 14 Katie Kline Oxford, FL 143 miles 5 days Milwaukee, WI - Valparaiso, IN Segment 15 Logan Locke Bowling Green, KY 141 miles 5 days Valparaiso, IN - Van Wert, OH Segment 16 Julie Burke Traveler's Rest, SC 172 miles 6 days Van Wert, OH - Cuyahoga Falls, OH Segment 17 Rich Stein San Angelo, TX 176 miles 6 days Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Brookville, PA Segment 18 DJ Butz Allentown, PA 148 miles 6 days Brookville, PA - Sunbury, PA Segment 19 Liz De Luca Milwaukee, WI 188 miles 7 days Sunbury, PA - New York City, NY

SOURCE MS Run the US