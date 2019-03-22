Bold Insight awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification

CHICAGO, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Insight, a user experience (UX) and human factors (HF) research agency, is proud to be awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification from NSF-ISR. Achieving certification is a demanding process that includes a rigorous audit to demonstrate Bold Insight's conformance to quality assurance and information security standards, as well as, controlled processes that ensure excellence in the training and development of its researchers, participant recruitment, vendor management, and development and execution of research protocols. This globally-recognized certification represents Bold Insight's commitment to quality and, ultimately, its customers.

"A certified quality system is the framework for ensuring excellence in service delivery for our customers," said Bold Insight's Quality Manager, Andrew Zawisza. "Operational excellence is necessary to achieve this certification and requires commitment from the entire organization. The Bold Insight team was eager to support this initiative. I've never seen a company achieve this so quickly, and with no identified nonconformances."

Being ISO 9001:2015 certified is especially important when working in the medical device human factors space, and when working with large enterprises that have robust vendor management processes in place. These organizations find it easier to work with ISO-certified partners because the certification demonstrates a commitment to continuous improvement in the delivery of services for which they are seeking partnership.

Bold Insight Managing Director, Korey Johnson, added, "With the amount of research that we conduct in the medical device UX and HF space, it was never a question that we would obtain ISO 9001:2015 certification. Our investment in Bold Insight's quality system is a demonstration to our customers of our commitment to provide them with the best possible experience when working with us as their research vendor. We are thrilled with how efficiently Andrew developed and implemented our quality system and look forward to using it to ensure we are constantly improving the services we provide for our customers."

