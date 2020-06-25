Bold Penguin and ZenBusiness Partner to Reach New SMBs Looking for Insurance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Penguin, the technology provider that operates the largest commercial exchange, announces its partnership with ZenBusiness, an online platform that helps small businesses start, run and grow. Through this digital collaboration, SMBs creating and managing their businesses through ZenBusiness's platform will now have direct access to obtaining commercial insurance through Bold Penguin's platform. It ties two crucial pieces of the business formation process together – becoming licensed and getting insured.

"Part of our strategy is to build out partnerships with other companies that also work with small businesses. Partnering with these like-minded organizations helps us better serve the SMB market and provide services when and where they are needed," said Ilya Bodner, founder and CEO of Bold Penguin. "Bold Penguin interacts with ZenBusiness customers when they are forming their businesses and during key moments of change, which will ultimately help them find the right insurance coverage."

For Bold Penguin, this partnership expands its reach across the SMB market to customers who may not be looking for insurance as a primary need, but realize they have a secondary need once their business formation is complete. ZenBusiness works primarily with new entrepreneurs who do not yet have insurance, so connecting SMBs with Bold Penguin's prospect exchange will help them quickly and easily begin the commercial insurance process.

"Everything is moving to a digital, online experience. Small businesses are no different – from how you form your new business to how you protect it," said Rafael Lopez, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of ZenBusiness. "Bold Penguin and ZenBusiness are both forward-thinking companies with digital-first models that share similar guiding principles to simplify the lives of small business owners."

For ZenBusiness, this partnership is a way to add value to the entrepreneurs coming onto its platform. As ZenBusiness customers start, run and grow their businesses, they will naturally have insurance needs, and now it can provide them with resources needed to begin the quote-to-bind process.

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com .

About ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness offers an online platform and community that makes it easy to create, manage and grow a small business year round. Built for the new generation, the company pulls everything together for the business owner with mobile and web-based products, support, services and 24x7 business protection. ZenBusiness is a Public Benefit Corporation based in Austin, Texas. Visit www.ZenBusiness.com and follow @ZenBusinessPBC for more information.

