Bold Penguin Goes Live with Major Commercial Insurer CNA

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Penguin, a rapidly growing commercial insurance technology provider, is expanding coverage capabilities of its platform through a newly launched integration with CNA. The partnership enables agent and broker users of the Bold Penguin platform to triage, quote, and bind commercial insurance coverages through an API integration that's 3X faster than traditional means.

"Efficiency is key in quoting small commercial," said Ilya Bodner, Founder and CEO of Bold Penguin. "By welcoming additional key carriers to our platform, we're allowing them and their distribution partners to radically reduce the number of screens, portals, and access points necessary to get to a quick and accurate result while preserving the values of the process."

One of the largest commercial property and casualty insurance companies in the United States, CNA has expanded its capabilities in the integration with Bold Penguin to offer Workers Compensation and Business Owners Policy (BOP) coverages to the ever-growing market.

"CNA continues to invest in game-changing technology to streamline and support the independent agency distribution channel," said Wes Sprinkle, Senior Vice President, Small Business, CNA. "Partnering with Bold Penguin strengthens our mission to deliver the coverage and service that agents and small businesses need to succeed."

With over 30 million small businesses in the United States, the demand for commercial insurance policies continues to increase, and Bold Penguin is hyper-focused on making more products easily available through future work in commercial auto, excess & surplus, and cyber security.

CNA joins a growing list of participating carriers for programmatic quote-and-bind capability, including Attune, biBERK, Homesite, Liberty Mutual, Encova, Homesite, Nationwide, Markel, and Hiscox.

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide, and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com .

