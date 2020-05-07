BOLD Strategies Adds Seasoned Industry Professionals Natalie Krickovic, Daina Lind to Bolster Retail and Campaign Leadership Teams

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail industry veterans Natalie Krickovic and Daina Lind have joined BOLD Strategies, Inc ("BOLD!") respectively as Senior Director of Retail Strategy and Senior Director of Campaign Strategy, together bringing more than 25 years of campaign development and management experience to the growing eCommerce services provider. This announcement follows last month's launch of BOLD's new services which provide a "complete eCommerce department for hire" to brands offering analytics, retail, marketing, and fulfillment capabilities.

A Complete eCommerce Department for Your Growing Brand

"We are strengthening our team to meet the needs of CPG companies who want to compete across all eCommerce channels including Amazon, Walmart, and their own DTC stores," said BOLD Co-Founder and President Allan Peretz. "Natalie and Daina are both proven CPG leaders who bring outstanding experience delivering marketplace results for brands of all sizes in the U.S. and globally. Their extensive experience will provide our clients with deep marketing and brand management expertise to help them accelerate their growth."

As the leader of BOLD's retail department, Krickovic helps clients shape their eCommerce and portfolio strategies, and then leads client efforts to get their brands growing in their priority marketplaces. For 15 years, Krickovic led teams in the development of go-to-market retail strategies in the U.S. and Canada. She has worked directly with top-tier retailers like Walmart for more than 10 years and with more than 100 brands, including Abbott Nutrition, Barilla, L'Oreal, PepsiCo, General Mills, Diageo, Kimberly-Clark, and Mondelez International.

"I am extremely excited to join the BOLD team," said Krickovic. "BOLD's complete full-service eCommerce offering provides a great solution for clients and wonderful expertise in the most important area of retail today."

As the leader of BOLD's campaigns department, Lind will lead acquisition marketing for clients' eCommerce efforts, whether through social, SEM, CRM, or on-platform advertising. Lind joins BOLD after 10 years working at Procter & Gamble, Coty, and SC Johnson in Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.S. She has worked on the local, regional, and global marketing teams for brands like Glade, Stella McCartney, Max Factor, Ariel Laundry, and Aussie.

"I couldn't be more excited to join this dynamic, growing company," Lind said. "BOLD can bring massive value to mid-sized consumer products companies within the U.S. and beyond."

About BOLD Strategies, Inc.

BOLD Strategies' eCommerce approach combines the best of what big and small companies are doing to grow online today on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and their own DTC stores. The founding team includes award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce executives with decades of marketing and management experience with brands like Samsung, Gillette, Campbell's, Pampers, and The Art of Shaving. For more information, visit boldstrategies.com or call 1-877-GROWTH4.

