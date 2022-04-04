Bold Therapeutics Selected as 2nd Place Winner at 2022 Innovator's Pitch Challenge

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Therapeutics, a Vancouver-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is excited to announce that they placed second in the Innovator's Pitch Challenge at the 3-Day Digital Redefining Early-Stage Investments (RESI) March Conference hosted by Life Science Nation. RESI works to connect life science and healthcare start-ups and investors who are compatible on technology and stage of development. At the digital conference, Bold Therapeutics CEO E. Russell McAllister presented alongside leaders from approximately 40 other promising life science companies, and placements were based on votes received by attending investors.

"It is encouraging to see Bold Therapeutics' potential recognized by investors at the 2002 Digital RESI Conference Innovators Pitch Challenge," stated E. Russell McAllister, CEO. "Since our inception in mid-2018, we have advanced rapidly and efficiently, recently completing a Phase 1b (dose-escalation) trial of BOLD-100 in combination with FOLFOX in the treatment of advanced gastrointestinal cancers (colorectal, pancreatic, gastric and bile duct). Results from this study showed that first-in-class BOLD-100 was generally safe and well-tolerated in combination with FOLFOX and suggested a clinically meaningful improvement in PFS over FOLFOX alone in a difficult-to-treat refractory patient population. We are now actively enrolling patients in our Phase 2 (dose-expansion) trial at 13 clinical sites worldwide, with interim and full Phase 2 data expected in late 2022 and late 2023, respectively, creating a short window of opportunity for investment."

Bold Therapeutics' BOLD-100 is a first-in-class ruthenium-based small molecule therapeutic that (1) alters the unfolded protein response (UPR) through selective GRP78 inhibition; and (2) induces reactive oxygen species (ROS) which causes DNA damage and cell cycle arrest. Collectively, these effects result in cell death in both sensitive and resistant cancers, giving BOLD-100 the potential to significantly improve outcomes in a wide range of both solid and liquid tumors in combination with other anticancer therapies ranging from traditional chemotherapies to targeted therapies to immuno-oncology agents.

Bold Therapeutics is actively seeking additional investors for its USD$5M Series A1 Round with a target close of mid-2022 and anticipates raising a much larger USD$30M Series B Round later this year.

