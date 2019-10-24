Boliden - Q3 Interim Report 2019

Boliden

Oct 24, 2019, 02:05 ET

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Q3 2019

  • Revenues totalled SEK 11,170 m (12,510) 
  • The operating profit totalled SEK 1,873 m (1,771)
  • The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totalled SEK 1,635 m (2,020)
  • Free cash flow totalled SEK -653 m (822)
  • Earnings per share totalled SEK 5.14 (4.69)

Higher prices but major maintenance

  • Stable production in Mines.
  • A breakdown in the Harjavalta Nickel line and planned maintenance shutdowns in Smelters affected earnings by SEK -360 m (-70).
  • Higher stocks following logistical disruptions.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Thursday, October 24th at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

                                   

                                   

Contact persons for information:

                                   

 Mikael Staffas, President & CEO

                                   

 

 Tel: +46 8 610 15 00                                              

                                   

 Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO

                                   

 

 Tel: +46 8 610 15 00                                              

                                   

 Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations     

                                   

 

 Tel: +46 70 291 57 80                                  



This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on the 24th of October 2019.

