Boliden - Q4 Interim Report and Year-end report for 2019

Revenues totalled SEK 12,972 m (12,543)

The operating profit totalled SEK 1,744 m (2,093)

The operating profit, excluding the revaluation of process inventory, totalled SEK 1,721 m (2,001)

Free cash flow totalled SEK 822 m (1,721)

Earnings per share totalled SEK 4.97 (6.82)

Expansion projects ahead of plan

Expansion projects ahead of schedule caused higher investments.

Lower grades in Aitik, Kevitsa and Garpenberg had a negative effect on volumes.

Strikes in Finland had a SEK -100 m effect on EBIT.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 7.00 (8.75) per share.

Contact persons for information:

Mikael Staffas, President & CEO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00 Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00 Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations Tel: +46 70 291 57 80





This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on 13 February, 2020.

