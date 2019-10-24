Boliden Invests in Electric Trolley in Aitik and Kevitsa

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden has decided to invest SEK 300 m with the aim of expanding electrified transportation in Aitik and implementing the corresponding technology in Kevitsa. Investments will be made mainly during 2020-2021.

Since 2018, a pilot project on electrified transportation has been conducted at Aitik. 700 meters of electric trolley line were installed and four mining trucks were converted with increased productivity and reduced diesel consumption as a result. Aitik is currently the only mine in an arctic climate where electric trolley has been installed.

"We are now taking further steps to improve both productivity and climate impact at our two open-pit mines", says Mikael Staffas, President and CEO of the Boliden Group.

In Aitik a further three kilometres of electric trolley line will now be built and another ten trucks will be converted for electric trolley lines. Overall, the plant means that greenhouse gas emissions from transportation over the life of mine are reduced by nearly 15 percent.

In Kevitsa, 13 mining trucks are converted for electric trolley lines at the same time as the 1.8 kilometre long electric trolley line is being built. The investment means that greenhouse gas emissions over the life of mine are reduced by 9 percent.

The electric trolley installations are being deployed in stages until 2022. Boliden is calculated to reduce diesel consumption by 5 500 cubic meters per year when the investment is completed. In addition, productivity gains are added as the electrically powered trucks can run at a higher speed. The working environment for the drivers is also improved, not least through lower noise levels.



