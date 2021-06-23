Boliden invests in improved logistics for Harjavalta smelter

BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden has decided to invest 40 MEUR in long-term improvements of infrastructure at the Port of Pori, thus improving conditions for handling of concentrates to Harjavalta. The investment will be carried out during 2021-2022 and the facilities will be operational in the beginning of 2023.

To improve the standard of operations at Port of Pori, Boliden has decided to invest in improved environmental performance as well as commercial handling. The investment includes building a weighing and sampling facility and a new warehouse. In addition, the Port of Pori carries out investment to a new quay and its infrastructure.

"Through the infrastructure modernization of the Port of Pori, we are taking further steps in strengthening our productivity and competitiveness as well as contributing to our strong environmental performance," says Daniel Peltonen, President of Business Area Smelters.

The investment is within the framework of Boliden's total investment plan at just over SEK 7 billion in 2021.

