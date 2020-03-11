Boliden Publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2019

BOLIDEN, Sweden, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2019 is now available at www.boliden.com.

Boliden's Annual and Sustainability Report 2019 highlights the metals needed for a successful climate transition as well as the development of the company during the year. The printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report will be available from 30 March and distributed to the shareholders who have requested it.

In addition, a sustainability index according to GRI's G4 guidelines has been published.

This information is such that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.30 CET on 11 March 2020.

