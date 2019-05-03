Boliden; Q1 Interim Report 2019

BOLIDEN, Sweden, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Q1 2019

Revenues totalled SEK 13,047 m (13,331)

(13,331) The operating profit totalled SEK 2,441 m (2,672)

(2,672) The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totalled SEK 2,048 m (2,724)

(2,724) Free cash flow totalled SEK -323 m (1,431)

(1,431) Earnings per share totalled SEK 6.91 (7.35)

Stable production but lower grades

Free cash flow totalled SEK-323 m (1,431) due to, amongst other things, lower result and increased investments.

(1,431) due to, amongst other things, lower result and increased investments. Stable production by both Mines and Smelters.

Lower grades in Aitik, Tara and Kevitsa.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Friday, May 3 at 09:30 (CET).

Mikael Staffas, President & CEO Tel: +46-8-610-15-00

Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO Tel: +46-70-291-57-80 Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations Tel: +46-70-291-57-80

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on the 3rd of May 2019.

