Boliden: Q1 Interim Report 2020
Apr 28, 2020, 06:49 ET
BOLIDEN, Sweden, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q1 2020
- Revenues totalled SEK 13,210 m (13,047)
- The operating profit totalled SEK 1,435 m (2,441)
- The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totalled SEK 1,504 m (2,048)
- Free cash flow totalled SEK -845 m (-323)
- Earnings per share totalled SEK 3.90 (6.91)
Stable production in Smelters but production disruptions in Tara
- High working capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Increased production and higher zinc treatment charges in Smelters.
- Production disruptions and lower grades in Mines.
The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Tuesday, April 28 at 14:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.
This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 12.30 CET on the 28th of April 2020.
Contact persons for information:
|
Mikael Staffas, President & CEO
|
Tel: +46-8-610-15-00
|
Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO
|
Tel: +46-8-610-15-00
|
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations
|
Tel: +46-70-291-57-80
