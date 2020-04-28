Boliden: Q1 Interim Report 2020

BOLIDEN, Sweden, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q1 2020

Revenues totalled SEK 13,210 m (13,047)

The operating profit totalled SEK 1,435 m (2,441)

The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totalled SEK 1,504 m (2,048)

Free cash flow totalled SEK -845 m (-323)

Earnings per share totalled SEK 3.90 (6.91)

Stable production in Smelters but production disruptions in Tara

High working capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increased production and higher zinc treatment charges in Smelters.

Production disruptions and lower grades in Mines.

