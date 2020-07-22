Boliden: Q2 Interim Report 2020

BOLIDEN, Sweden, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q2 2020

Revenues totalled SEK 13,391 m (12,747)

The operating profit totalled SEK 1,801 m (1,539)

(1,539) The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totalled SEK 1,634 m (1,631)

(1,631) Free cash flow totalled SEK 1 174 m (789)

(789) Earnings per share totalled SEK 4.92 (4.13)

Stable production and rescheduled maintenance shutdowns

Higher milled volumes in Mines and stable production in Smelters.

Maintenance shutdowns partially rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Wednesday, July 22nd at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on the 22nd of July 2020.

Contact persons for information:

Mikael Staffas

President & CEO

Tel: +46-8-610-15-00

Håkan Gabrielsson,

CFO

Tel: +46-8-610-15-00



Olof Grenmark

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46-70-291-57-80



SOURCE Boliden