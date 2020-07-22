Boliden: Q2 Interim Report 2020

News provided by

Boliden

Jul 22, 2020, 02:15 ET

BOLIDEN, Sweden, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q2 2020

Revenues totalled SEK 13,391 m (12,747)       

  • The operating profit totalled SEK 1,801 m (1,539)         
  • The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totalled SEK 1,634 m (1,631)   
  • Free cash flow totalled SEK 1 174 m (789)
  • Earnings per share totalled SEK 4.92 (4.13)

Stable production and rescheduled maintenance shutdowns          

  • Higher milled volumes in Mines and stable production in Smelters. 
  • Maintenance shutdowns partially rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Wednesday, July 22nd at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on the 22nd of July 2020. 

Contact persons for information:

Mikael Staffas
President & CEO
Tel: +46-8-610-15-00

Håkan Gabrielsson,
CFO
Tel: +46-8-610-15-00

Olof Grenmark
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46-70-291-57-80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/q2-interim-report-2020,c3158204

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Boliden

Also from this source

Boliden's second quarter: Stable production and rescheduled...

Invitation - Presentation of Q2 2020 Interim Report...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics