Boliden: Q3 Interim Report 2020

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2020

Q3 2020

Revenues totaled SEK 13,550 m (11,170)

(11,170) The operating profit totaled SEK 2,622 m (1,873)

(1,873) The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 2,258 m (1,635)

(1,635) Free cash flow totaled SEK 1,878 m (-653)

(-653) Earnings per share totaled SEK 7.44 (5.14)

Improved earnings

Garpenberg and Kevitsa achieve new production rates following completed investments.

The quarter's maintenance shutdowns were successfully completed despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Wednesday,

October 28 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

