BOLIDEN, Sweden, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden has signed an agreement with Agder Energi for fossil-free electricity supplies in Sweden and Finland. The agreement covers a total electricity supply of 1,000 GWh per year and runs for 15 years from 2022.

"Through this agreement, we ensure further competitive and climate-smart electricity supply to several of our units. This is particularly important as the electrification of our processes continues to increase in the coming years", says Mikael Staffas, President and CEO, Boliden.

Currently, electricity accounts for 70 percent of energy consumption at Boliden's mines and smelters. This proportion has increased over the years as fossil energy types have been replaced. As the remaining fossil fuels continue to be phased out gradually, the proportion of electricity will increase further. Boliden's goal is to reduce the carbon dioxide intensity, CO2 emissions per unit of metal produced, by 40 percent by 2030*.

As a result of the agreement, it will be possible to commission further fossil-free electricity production in both Sweden and Finland.

* Base year 2012.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

www.boliden.com

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

Phone: +46-70-453-65-88

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/boliden-signs-agreement-for-fossil-free-electricity-supplies,c3089771

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3089771/1230569.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Boliden