Boliden's Capital Markets Day 2021: Competitive metals for adapting to climate change WEBCAST 12.30 CET

Boliden's goal is to reduce carbon dioxide intensity from its operations by 40 percent by 2030, calculated from the base year of 2012. This initiative includes the increased electrification of operations, as well as improved processes, with the expansion of the nickel business at Harjavalta as an excellent example. The Capital Markets Day will feature a detailed description of Boliden's international competitiveness in terms of CO2-efficient metal production, the launch of CO2-efficient and recycled copper, and exploration successes in the Boliden Area. "Our aim is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. It is, of course, pleasing to now be taking further steps to demonstrate our performance vis-à-vis customers, while our significant efforts in exploration are showing continued success," says Mikael Staffas, President and CEO.

Strömfors mineralization

Boliden is conducting extensive exploration work within the Boliden Area. This work has resulted, among other developments, in the discovery of a new mineralization in Strömfors, about 4 km from Boliden's concentrator. The mineralization was first discovered in bore holes in late 2019 and since then work has intensified, with successful results. Although there is still limited knowledge about the mineralization, an initial inferred mineral resource can now be presented. The inferred mineral resource is 2.6 Mtonnes with grades of 2.95 g/t gold, 81 g/t silver, 4.44% zinc, 0.16% copper and 0.75% lead.

"The results of the exploration work that identified a new mineralization in Strömfors are very promising. We're now proceeding with further exploration in the area in parallel with studies to clarify the technical, environmental and economic conditions for any potential future mining," says Stefan Romedahl, President Boliden Mines.

Copper with low carbon footprint and recycled copper

Boliden has concluded its first contracts for the supply of copper with a low CO2 footprint. This is one result of the development of two specific product categories within copper production, copper with a low carbon footprint and recycled copper. The first category is copper produced from concentrates originating from Boliden's own mines, while the second category of copper is produced from secondary materials. For both, external audits of the calculation criteria have been carried out.

"Copper is an absolutely vital metal in the process of adapting to climate change, as it forms the basis for all electrification in society. We now want to be the first metal company in the world to offer customers an opportunity to buy responsibly produced copper with a low CO2 footprint," says Daniel Peltonen, President Boliden Smelters.

The presentations from the Capital Markets Day will be available on www.boliden.com from 11.30 CET. A live webcast of the presentations can be followed on the website starting at 12.30 CET. The webcast recording will also be available on the website after the Capital Markets Day.

