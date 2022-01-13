bolstr® Wins Prestigious IDA Design Award for Fashion

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bolstr LTD announces winning the 2021 International Design Award for Fashion Accessories.

"It is an incredible honor to be among some of the most notable companies and design firms in the world like Maserati, Atelier Štěpán, SYN Architects, Leica, Cisco Systems, Porsche Digital GmbH, to name a few. Getting recognized in this way for our design discipline speaks volumes. Bolstr is about solving problems with simplicity," said Jay Yoo, Founder of Bolstr.

bolstr® Aux Pocket EDC Bag Alternative. Asymmetrical, minimal design with five pockets for a smart phone, wallet, AirPods, passport but not much more. Unique single-point strap with aluminum clip hook for keys and sunglass keeper. Made for men with overstuffed pockets. Patent pending and Made in USA. bolstr® wins the prestigious 2021 IDA Design Award For Fashion. The evaluation process for entries to the IDA is based on various judging criteria which are constantly adapted to new creative, technical, social, economic and ecological requirements. The IDA Jury is a selected panel of industry experts from Architecture, Fashion, Interior, Product and Graphic Design. Other notable winners include Maserati, SYN Architects, Leica, Cisco Systems, Porsche Digital GmbH, to name a few.

Smaller than a sling pack and larger than a wallet, AUX fills an unmet need in the bag market for men. Designed as an extra pocket, AUX has five strategically placed pockets for a smartphone, Airpods, credit cards, passport, and wallet but not much more. Elastic bands for charging cables and a pen. The single-point strap is central to the AUX Pocket design, which allows the bag alternative to be uniquely worn crossbody.

"The idea for AUX came from observing that most men are overstuffing their front pockets due to a lack of suitable small bag options on the market. I understand as I could not find a bag that dud not look like a man purse before starting Bolstr. We think we cracked the code on overcoming the man purse stigma," commented Yoo.

AUX Pocket is on its third iteration after launching on Kickstarter in October 2020, with added features coming in the first quarter of 2022, allowing for more ways to carry the bag alternative.

"Men want a variety of ways to carry their daily essentials and do not want different bags for each scenario. Many bag makers offer several products that do the same thing. We want to avoid that and have some surprises coming. Optionality is functionality," commented Yoo.

About Bolstr :

bolstr makes utilitarian bags and accessories for men that fill a gap between laptop bags and men's pockets. All are original works, uniquely balancing style, performance and utility. Est. 2016.

About IDA :

The International Design Awards (IDA) exists to recognize, celebrate and promote exceptional design visionaries and discover emerging talent in Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic and Fashion Design worldwide. The Farmani Group founded the IDA as the design sibling of the Annual Lucie Awards for Photography, which has emerged as one of the world's most prestigious photography awards. Est. 2007.

