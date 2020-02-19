Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present at SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, a private biotechnology company focused on using its Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) platform technology to harness the power of the immune system to treat cancer, today announced that Randall C. Schatzman, PhD., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a private biotechnology company developing Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs), a new class of immuno-oncology therapeutics that have eliminated tumors following systemic administration in preclinical studies and results in the development of immunological memory, which promises more durable clinical responses for patients. Bolt's platform technology is applicable to a broad spectrum of antibodies targeting tumor antigens expressed on all types of cancer, including patients who are refractory to the current generation of checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded by Dr. Ed Engleman, and its platform is based on technology exclusively licensed from Stanford University. The company is financed by world-class investors including Novo Holdings, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Vivo Capital and Nan Fung Life Sciences. For more information about Bolt Biotherapeutics, please visit www.boltbio.com.

https://boltbio.com

