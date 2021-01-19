BOLT Lock Recovery Hooks Now Available

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOLT "Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology" Lock has expanded its product line with a new swivel Locking Recovery Hook.

Manufactured from aircraft grade 6061-T6 aluminum, the new BOLT Locking Recovery Hook has a 10,000 lb. capacity and is designed to be 99-percent faster than other ¾-inch shackle type hooks due to the product's unique latching mechanism. The top portion does not need to be unscrewed in order to loop the tow strap; the tow strap simply slides easily into place over the hook. It fits standard 7/8" bumper tabs, winches and recovery straps.

The BOLT lock cylinder is located on the hook itself, which prevents the pin used to attach the hook to the vehicle from moving freely when locked in order to protect the product from theft.

BOLT Locks are permanently programmed to the vehicle's ignition key the first time the key is inserted into the BOLT cylinder. When the ignition key is inserted into the BOLT cylinder, spring-loaded plate tumblers move up and down to uniquely code the cylinder to that specific key.

The new BOLT swivel Locking Recovery Hook weighs 3.5 lbs. and has an MSRP of $259.99.

"Off-road enthusiasts finding the need to winch themselves or their friends from precarious predicaments will appreciate the convenient security of our lock technology that uses just one key, the vehicle's ignition key, to secure our hook to the bumper," explained Jason Buckles, sales manager for BOLT Lock. "We are excited to partner with Monster Hooks Inc. to bring this product to market. Monster Hooks is known for their robust design and superior quality that ensures their customers will enjoy many years of rugged use. We are proud to incorporate our innovative technology into this high-quality product."

