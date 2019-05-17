Bolt Mobility Introduces The Bolt Nano

Available in late 2020, the Bolt Nano is an all-electric, two-passenger, four-wheeled e-car commuters can utilize on days when they need to travel farther, with a companion, in inclement weather, or with extra baggage. It is safe and robust with high side impact safety standards and spacious on the inside for all sizes of passengers and baggage space.

"Through its portfolio of micromobility products, Bolt Mobility fulfills the dream that many of us share to operate in a world where our vehicles will fit perfectly into the fabric of our urban environments while respecting the air we breathe," explains Usain Bolt, co-founder and global ambassador.

Already available on pre-reservation on their website by order of reservation, the Bolt Nano is the logical evolution of the Bolt Mobility product ecosystem, designed with those living within greater metro areas in mind. Small enough to drive through a doorway, its compact, state-of-the-art frame empowers drivers to safely maneuver through traffic and easily park in congested areas. Four Bolt Nano's can fit in one regular parking space. Similar to Bolt Mobility's e-scooter fleet, it is the first of its kind to implement swappable batteries increasing its lifespan and reducing cities' carbon footprint.

"Bolt Mobility's mission is to provide innovative mobility solutions that have a concrete and real impact in reducing urban congestion and the environmental footprint of our travel" explains Sarah Haynes, co-founder, co-CEO and president of Bolt Mobility. "Bolt Nano is fully in line with this dynamic".

Commuters can access Bolt Mobility's technology enabled app that lets commuters easily find and ride our products promoting seamless connectivity while navigating urban environments. The app will also offer insight on the most optimal routes to take and point out interesting destinations along the way. The Bolt platform not only allows you to track, maintain and earn income by sharing the costs between the two passengers, it also helps reduce congestion and pollution with a pure electric infrastructure. There's no burden of owning a car, waiting on a driver to find you or relying on public transportation. Riders enjoy the freedom to travel as they wish with the peace of mind that a Bolt Mobility e-scooter is waiting in the vehicle for your last mile transportation need.

About Bolt Mobility

Bolt Mobility's mission is to work with cities on a local level to solve traffic and parking congestion and reduce their carbon footprint with safe, sustainable, and equitable transportation alternatives. Bolt Mobility's leadership team has experience developing sustainable mobility solutions and emerging technologies. A commitment to design ensures rider safety, convenience, and affordability. Bolt Mobility's approach to working with cities is focused on partnership, inclusivity, and equity. Bolt Mobility is headquartered in Miami, Florida and operational throughout the United States and Europe with dozens more markets launching in the coming months.

SOURCE Bolt Mobility