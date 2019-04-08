BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY and 360 Payments Bring 'Text to Pay' to Automotive Repair Businesses

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY and 360 Payments , two of the leading service providers in the automotive aftermarket, have joined forces to introduce an innovative, time and money saving feature for automotive repair shops. Thanks to a strategic partnership developed between the two companies over the past year, shop owners can now offer customers the ability to pay repair bills from the convenience of their mobile phones.

Text to Pay is a new service that combines the innovative customer communications software of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY with the advanced payment processing expertise of 360 Payments, providing an even more compelling reason for auto repair shop owners to use BOLT ON's industry-leading software solutions. The new feature is available to all new and existing BOLT ON customers using the company's PRO Pack suite of products with the addition of a simple plug-in.

Text to Pay is seamless to install and enhances the speed and convenience of customer transactions while adding another way to improve customer service and communication for BOLT ON customers. Shops using the Text to Pay feature will be more competitive, offering the newest technology backed by a firm commitment to security and the highest standards of customer service and efficiency.

Text to Pay benefits include:

Added Convenience: Customer pays from their phone when it makes sense for them

Get Paid Faster: Shops will not have to wait until the end of the day for customers to pay in person

Streamlined Checkout: No more long lines for vehicle pick-ups at the end of the day

Saves Employee Time: Service advisors no longer chase customers for payments

Security: Shows shop's commitment to the very highest payment security standards

Tech Savvy: Shows shops are on the cutting edge, just like the dealerships

Seamless Integration: Shop management software marks ROs as paid – automatically

"We are thrilled to offer this exciting feature to new and existing customers," said Michael Risich, founder and CEO of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY. "Our customers have been requesting this capability for a while, and when we had the opportunity to partner with 360 Payments, the leading payments processor in the automotive industry, we jumped at the chance to work together. This represents the last mile solution for our auto repair shops. We can now offer customers end-to-end job processing and transacting capabilities that seamlessly improve customer experience and boost profits."

Now, along with sharing repair photos and information as well as setting appointments via text message, repair shops can further enhance customers' experiences and convenience by allowing them to pay via text message. The new service simplifies and streamlines the checkout process, allowing shops to focus on what really matters – serving their customers.

"Our mission is to make payments an afterthought," said Steve Ciabattoni, co-CEO of 360 Payments. "We are the only payment processing provider bringing the Text to Pay feature to the automotive aftermarket. When we talked with Mike and the BOLT ON team at various trade shows over the past year, we recognized there was an unmet need in the market, and our respective areas of expertise could bring about a win-win solution for shops and customers. We couldn't be more excited to introduce Text to Pay and look forward to elevating the business of repair shops nationwide."

To learn about pricing, installation, and setup information, please contact your BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY customer service rep for complete details at: Text To Pay.

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY products are currently being used by more than 5,000 independent auto repair businesses across the country, and more than 23 million photographs have been uploaded for customer review. The company has been recognized on the Philadelphia100 list of fastest-growing companies in the Philadelphia region for five consecutive years (2014-18), and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for three consecutive years (2016-18).

About BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY equips the automotive repair and maintenance aftermarket with award-winning technology tools to improve customer communication. The company's technology instantly transmits photos, videos, and text messages to communicate automotive repair details, thereby increasing customer trust, boosting sales and empowering shops to build long-term customer relationships. Along with ongoing training and support, BOLT ON's mobile and digital tools also reduce problems inherent in the service process, while increasing shop productivity, revenue, and customer satisfaction. For more information visit www.boltontechnology.com or call 610-400-1019.

About 360 Payments

360 Payments is the leading payment processing and gateway services company for the automotive industry. They make payments simple, secure, and seamless for auto dealers and repair shops of all sizes through integration with point of sale and stand-alone payment devices, including dozens of leading shop management software such as BOLT ON. Their revolutionary Text to Pay feature is a first for the auto industry. In addition to Text to Pay, 360 Payments offers a full suite of card present processing solutions. 360 strives to take a consultative approach and educate their clients not just on how to save money but on how to reduce chargebacks and increase overall shop efficiency, whether in accounting and bookkeeping, payment processing, or technology implementation. For more information, please visit www.360payments.com or call 1-855-360-0360.

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Contact: 360 Payments Contact: Tony DeFazio Steve Ciabattoni 484-410-1354 408-295-8360 tony@defaziocommunciations.com sciabattoni@360payments.com

