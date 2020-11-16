bolt Reaches $4 Billion In Active Insurance Premium On Its Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- bolt has reached an all-time high of more than $4 billion in active insurance premium on its platform, growing premiums by more than a third since May.

bolt's insurtech exchange is one of the world's leading platforms for distributing insurance products for the property and casualty industry. Its cloud-based platform helps insurers deliver a leading customer experience by digitally connecting them to more than 5,000 insurance products.

bolt has more than 130 insurance carriers and 36,000 insurance agencies who produce more than 20 million quotes per year.

With the move to remote work around the country, insurers recognize that having the right software solutions in place for their agents and customers is more important than ever.

"The success of our customers and partners is why it's so exciting to see us go from $3 billion in May to $4 billion in premium on our platform in such a short time," said Eric Gewirtzman, CEO of bolt. "We will continue to work closely with our partners with a focus on speed and innovation to stay one step ahead of customers' needs."

About bolt

bolt is the leading insurtech exchange for the P&C insurance industry, uniting distributors and providers on a single platform to transform the way insurance is bought and sold. The result is the world's biggest exchange, working with two-thirds of America's leading carriers and helping more people protect the things they value.

