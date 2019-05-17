Bolt Seals Manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, Discusses the Top Uses for Bolt Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High security seals, otherwise known as barrier seals include both cable and bolt seals. Due to their high security nature, bolt seals serve specific purposes in the shipping and manufacturing industry and require special tools to be removed from the objects they seal. Bolt seals supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses the top uses for bolt seals.

Bolt seals are made to provide a barrier to entry into whatever item the seal is locking. As a result, these types of seals must conform to standards used by the International Standards Organization, the U.S. Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism, and the World Customs Organization. In the wake of numerous threats to national security over the years, protection has increased when it comes to allowing shipments into and out of the United States. Bolt seals have been made to meet the standards of numerous organizations, like those mentioned above, to ensure safety. As a government approved seal and with the protection measures they put into place, bolt seals are a major factor in international shipping and are ideal for securing cargo intended for import into the United States.

Aside from their work securing cargo internationally, bolt seals are fully customizable and can be used domestically to ensure inventory has not been tampered with. As a fully customizable seal, bolt seals are also beneficial for monitoring inventory. Bolt seals provide companies with the opportunity to choose a variety of seal colors and custom prints, including barcodes, numbering, and other types of unique markings to assist with inventory tracking and seal management. The customization options allow handlers to easily categorize and track inventory throughout the entire shipping and storage process.

In addition, bolt seals are ideal for securing the transport of items from their point of origin to their final destination. Due to their high strength and protective nature, bolt seals are perfect for sealing trucks, trailers, railcars, and other methods of shipping transportation. While bolt seals may not be needed to seal all types of inventory, they can be used to move large amounts of merchandise from one location to another. Typically, these types of seals are used to ensure that all inventory arrives at their final destination unharmed.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting and Manufacturing bolt seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

