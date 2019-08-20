PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Any business that transports cargo recognizes the importance of seals in securing their containers. With cargo theft and tampering present as constant threats to the safety of your shipments, seals play an important role in ensuring the security of your company's goods. Enter barrier seals, an effective and secure way for businesses to protect their cargo in legs of transport and storage. The two most common barrier seals are bolt seals and cable seals, but both have their own unique functions. Bolt seals supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses the similarities and differences of bolt seals and cable seals below.

The Similarities Between Bolt and Cable Seals

Both cable seals and bolt seals have a lot in common usage wise as they both protect against theft, securing and protecting cargo for added safety and protection. They are commonly used in the shipments of goods, protecting precious cargo in transport from destination to destination. Both seals require a tool to remove for an added level of security and are also customizable in terms of printed text and numbering.

The Differences Between Bolt Seals and Cable Seals

Cable seals have the flexibility that bolt seals lack, since bolt seals require connecting holes to be lined up within a set space. Cable seals do not need that type of alignment and can loop through several holes and objects before being secured. The flexible nature of cable seals allows them to be manufactured in a variety of lengths, that are either fixed or adjustable. However, bolt seals' fixed stature gives them a strength advantage, classifying them as a high-security seal which cable seals are not.

How to Find Out Which One is Right for You

The type of seal you should purchase depends on your company's security needs and what the barrier seals will be used for. The shipping destination must also be taken into consideration because while most bolt seals meet international shipping security seal regulations, fewer cable seals do. However, cable seals are well-suited for domestic container shipping, where containers don't always have the aligned holes required for bolt seals. So, if you need flexibility in connecting points, then cable seals are your business's best choice.

Now that you're familiar with the differences and similarities between these two barrier seals, you're empowered to make an educated decision regarding your company's security needs. Make your first order of seals today to secure your next cargo shipment.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing bolt seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing

