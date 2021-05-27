Bolton Technical Re-launches Website Featuring eCommerce Sales And A New Interactive Catalog For B2C And B2B Sales

Bolton Technical has relaunched BoltonTechnical.com with a new brand, new products, and eCommerce selling capabilities. Tweet this

With the new BoltonTechnical.com site, the Bolton line of products built for better signal – ranging from superior quality LMR240, 400, and 600-equivalent spec cable to their flagship antennas such as The Long Ranger (a 5G-ready ultrahigh-gain +28dB antenna) and The Crossbow (a MIMO 5G ready antenna built for routers and the IoT space) – is now available for direct sale. Also, there is an opportunity for distributors, retailers, integrators, and installers to partner with Bolton Technical to enhance their product offerings by connecting with a B2B expert at BoltonTechnical.com.

BoltonTechnical.com also delivers a new fully interactive catalog at www.boltontechnical.com/catalog/ allowing consumers and businesses alike to view, link, and bookmark any Bolton products ranging from antennas, cables, connectors and adapters to couplers, splitters, and lightning surge protectors.

The Bolton Technical team will be using this new launch as a model to build on a plan to increase sales into the lucrative market in Africa through BoltonTechnicalAfrica.com within the next few months – a site which will serve over a dozen African nations by adding cellular signal boosting systems to the product mix

For more information:

Contact the BoltonTechnical.com Marketing Team; via email at [email protected] or by calling toll-free at 888-987-2658; for international calls, please dial +1 281-310-5929

Bolton Technical Global Headquarters are at:

5010 Wright Road, Suite 115, Stafford, TX, 77477, USA

Bolton Technical may be found online at:

USA BoltonTechnical.com

South Africa BoltonTechnical.co.za

LinkedIn Linkedin.com/company/bolton-technical

Facebook Facebook.com/boltontechnicalusa

Twitter Twitter.com/boltontechnical

SOURCE Bolton Technical

Related Links

http://www.boltontechnical.com

